Suns Coach Sends Message After Play-In Collapse

PHOENIX — The dust is slowly settling on the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center, which will play host to another NBA play-in tournament game on Friday as the Suns await the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors battle.

The Suns were up 11 halfway through the fourth quarter before eventually collapsing in 114-110 fashion on Tuesday night, missing an opportunity to clinch their spot in the Western Conference playoff picture as the seventh seed.

It felt like a microcosm of Phoenix's regular season, missing key shots (including free throws) down the stretch of the fourth quarter and inevitably fumbling a game they should have won. The Suns had a 95% chance win probability with 7:13 remaining, according to ESPN.

Suns Coach Jordan Ott Sends Message After Blazers Loss

"We addressed it right away. The goal is get in, just get in any way possible. It's been our goal for a while. So we got to move on. Got to move on. It sucks. These are hard to take, but there's stuff to learn in here that we got to learn fast and do everything we can to get ready for Friday night," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters after the loss.

Phoenix shot just 9-25 from three-point land while missing nine free throws on the night.

While the Suns await their next opponent in either Golden State or Los Angeles, they'll be focused on getting themselves right first and foremost.

"Tomorrow will be taking care of your body, extending minutes [by] taking care of the body. We'll watch this film," Ott continued.

"We can always learn from Game 83, it doesn't matter, so learn from the film. Get your body right. Get your mind right. Watch the game tomorrow night, be ready to go the next day."

There's hope injured guard Grayson Allen will be available after being ruled out due to a hamstring injury on Tuesday, which should provide the Suns with another offensive boost regardless of their opponent. He was questionable as a game-time decision before being downgraded to out.

Regardless of availability, the Suns know they can't let another opportunity slip through their fingers - especially in front of their home crowd.

"Massive. I think that's the big key to getting the seven seed. You have two shots at this thing on your home court," said Ott. "Thought it was a great, great atmosphere, especially there in the fourth quarter. We'll need it again. Friday."

No seven seed has failed to make the playoffs since the play-in tournament's inception.