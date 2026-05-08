Report: Suns Linked to 2 Upcoming Free Agents

PHOENIX -- Free agency rumors are already swirling for the Phoenix Suns after they were eliminated in the first round last week by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While their own free agents remain a priority, the Suns could be looking for outside help to add more size after it was a problem this season.

A recent report named two specific players the Suns could be targeting.

Suns Named Team to Watch for 2 Free Agents

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Suns will have "early interest" in San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade.

Siegel wrote:

"The Suns should have access to their full mid-level exception in free agency, and they will look to see what options are available in free agency, specifically on the wing and at the power forward positions. Sources say San Antonio Spurs veteran forward Harrison Barnes and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade are two free agents Phoenix will have early interest in when free agency begins.

"Do not expect major changes to the Suns' core, as this front office wants to see Booker, Green, Brooks, and secondary depth have a full season of health to compete in the West."

Both the Spurs and Cavs are still in the playoffs, but Barnes or Wade could fill a much-needed hole for the Suns next season.

Even though Barnes will be 34 later this month, he is known for his availability, missing just 10 games total over the last five seasons, and would be a valuable veteran presence for young Suns forwards Rasheer Fleming and Ryan Dunn.

He is a career 38.5% 3-point shooter and averaged 9.9 points per game this season, although using the full mid-level exception (MLE), which is projected to be over $15 million, might be too steep for him.

Wade, who will be 30 in November, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Cavs, which includes when Suns coach Jordan Ott was on staff in the 2024-25 season.

At 6-foot-9, he is known for his defensive versatility and averaged 5.8 points on 36.2% shooting from 3 in 22.3 minutes across 59 games in the regular season.

Like Barnes, the full MLE might be an overpay for Wade, but this report shows the Suns are willing to spend to address their size issues.

Siegel also pointed out that Collin Gillespie is Phoenix's priority to sign this summer, while they would also like to re-sign Mark Williams.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro previously also named Jordan Goodwin as a priority to re-sign this summer.

If the Suns make no trades and re-sign these three players plus re-sign and elevate Koby Brea to a standard roster spot, they would only have one open roster spot if they decline Jamaree Bouyea's team option.

Based on what the Suns have said about wanting to keep relatively the same team, there's a good chance they could only make a minor addition or two this summer with the use of the MLE on a forward appearing the most likely.