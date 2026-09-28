Suns Media Day is Over — Here's Our 4 Biggest Takeaways You Need to Know

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns Media Day is now in the past.

Practically the entire Suns organization from top to bottom spoke to media at Mortgage Matchup Center on Monday. Everybody ranging from owner Mat Ishbia to star Devin Booker and countless faces between took the podium and answered an array of questions before training camp begins on Tuesday.

We already covered the best thing every prominent member of the Suns said , though after officially departing the arena, here are our four biggest takeaways the organization touched on:

The Fragility of Winning

The Suns know winning isn't promised on a year-to-year basis, and that's something that was echoed by head coach Jordan Ott.

"I think it's that understanding of how we win, and we constantly talk about last year. We know that we know what it feels like, so it's not just words. It's not just someone saying it. We actually feel it, but also understanding how fragile it is, and not to skip steps [because] tomorrow we will not skip steps," he said.

"... So definitely feel like we're in a good spot, but nothing's ever taken for granted with any of us knowing how hard it is in this league to repeat success that we had."

Ishbia also added:

"We have a playoff-level team, got superstar, great players on top of that, and we got young guys that are getting better. Not too many teams in the NBA have that up-and-coming opportunity along with a team that's in the playoffs and keep getting better. So we feel really good about where we're at, but at the same time, winning is fragile and culture is fragile. We build on it year in, year out. We want to make sure that we continue to build upon it. We feel really good about where we're at right now."

Khaman Maluach Set For Massive Year 2

Former No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach flashed his potential during the 2025-26 season. After a full season under his belt and an impressive Summer League run, Maluach earned high praise from Suns general manager Brian Gregory:

"His body's changed. He's gotten stronger. He runs differently. He moves differently. He still just turned 20 years old, so there's a huge growth potential there. But when we talk about the work ethic and putting in the time for that development, he's done it every single day, a lot of times twice a day," said Gregory.

"He understands where he's at in the spectrum of where he wants to get to. I think that's a great trait for him because he's never going to get too high or too low because of that."

Devin Booker told reporters he and Maluach have worked out together over the summer, and the Duke product has taken the biggest leap out of anybody:

"I think that guard and big relationship is super important. He's way ahead of the curve just to be going into his second year. He's asking a lot of questions, but you can tell when he's asking them he already knows the answer. He knows what to do. So it's been a pleasure to watch him grow," Booker said.

"I'd say he's taken the biggest leap out of anybody that I've seen this summer. And with the unfortunate injury to Mark [Williams], I think he's gonna be thrown into the fire a lot more, and we'll get to learn through experience. So, all of these moments matter."

Suns Can Stack Up Next to Anybody in the West

The Suns are one of many tough teams in a tough Western Conference, where heavy favorites in San Antonio/Oklahoma City are closely followed by other competitive squads – including Phoenix.

"I think we stack with anybody," Jalen Green said. "I think we got a lot of talent up here, a lot of hungry guys especially how last year looked. I think everybody coming in got a taste of it, got a feel for it. We want to execute and go about it differently and go further."

Ishbia added he believes the Suns are close to reaching that next level.

"I'm a real big believer that the best team in the NBA doesn't always win the championship. You got to be a top three or top four team in your conference. You hopefully get a good matchup. You got to be healthy, and good things can happen. So, how do we get to that? And we are on our journey towards that. We're competitive in that part, but I don't think we're that far away," he said.

Continuity Over The Summer

The Suns will have majority of their team back for another season together, which is massive in terms of continuity and building together.

Booker said the Suns spent plenty of time together over the summer.

"Yeah, we got together a few times as a full team. I know Dillon [Brooks] had about half the guys in Toronto too. We all met in Vegas. We all were in Flagstaff, and this past month we've been running a lot of open gyms, probably three times a week in the facility. There isn't an offseason anymore," he said.

"We've been building, we've been getting that chemistry together, and we have to remain healthy. We're gonna get that chance to start this season off more on the same page than we were last year."

Green co-signed with, "Just everybody being together the whole summer. There wasn't really a time when we wasn't together this summer. Everybody been grinding together from young guys to the vets. You can't really ask nothing better for the organization to have the whole team here working and grinding together chasing the same goal. It's pretty big time that we was all in here this summer."

Brooks said even the new pieces are gelling well.

"We see each other really well. Competitiveness is at an all-time high. I think we want to make each other better each and every time we step on that floor. Those pieces that we got, Luke [Kennard] and Miles [Bridges] gel really well."