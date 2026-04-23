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Inside The Suns

Injuries Derail Suns' Starting Lineup vs Thunder

The Phoenix Suns need some extra help entering Game 2.
Donnie Druin|
Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Golden State Warriors during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Golden State Warriors during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Phoenix SunsOklahoma City Thunder

The Phoenix Suns are a bit shorthanded entering tonight's Game 2 test against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Phoenix, initially listing all of Grayson Allen (hamstring), Mark Williams (foot) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) as questionable ahead of game time, will be without Williams/Goodwin. Allen is available but it's unknown if he'll play after also being given the green light on Sunday and sitting the entire game.

While Allen has been a key rotational piece, Williams has been a consistent starter for the Suns at the five spot while Goodwin started for Phoenix in their Game 1 loss.

How will Suns coach Jordan Ott navigate the aforementioned absences?

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Thunder

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booke
Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) talks to an official during a break in play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
  • Devin Booker
  • Jalen Green
  • Collin Gillespie
  • Dillon Brooks
  • Oso Ighodaro

Tonight's tip is slated for just past 6:30 PM MST at Paycom Center.

Injuries have unfortunately been a theme for the Suns this season, who will again be down some key players.

"It's basketball. Injuries happen," Suns forward Royce O'Neale said earlier today. "You don't want them to, but I think it's just how we bounce back from them. Guys working their way back. Doing all the extra work behind the scenes to come back.

"Staying healthy is a big part of it. Those guys taking pride coming back. Being able to want to play and then try to get to full strength."

Regardless of health, the Suns had a mountain of a task in trying to upset the No. 1 seeded Thunder in the first round. After suffering a 30-point loss on Sunday, Phoenix again finds themselves as hefty underdogs.

Teams that go up 2-0 at home in a best-of-seven first round series are 283-23 all-time according to NBA.com, putting a heavy emphasis on the Suns to not head back to Phoenix down multiple games.

The Thunder have a 84.5% chance to win according to ESPN's basketball power index.

To avoid their backs being against the wall, the Suns will have to come out with a different mindset for Game 2. Devin Booker says the team's spacing needs to improve against a Thunder team that squeezes cutting/passing lanes.

"I think we need to figure out our spacing a little bit better," Booker said at shootaround today (h/t Duane Rankin). "Foreign lineups we're kind of searching at a bad time, but that's what it takes sometimes."

Booker and the rest of the Suns' starting lineup are sure to have their hands full yet again, especially shorthanded.

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Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

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