Injuries Derail Suns' Starting Lineup vs Thunder

The Phoenix Suns are a bit shorthanded entering tonight's Game 2 test against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Phoenix, initially listing all of Grayson Allen (hamstring), Mark Williams (foot) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) as questionable ahead of game time, will be without Williams/Goodwin. Allen is available but it's unknown if he'll play after also being given the green light on Sunday and sitting the entire game.

While Allen has been a key rotational piece, Williams has been a consistent starter for the Suns at the five spot while Goodwin started for Phoenix in their Game 1 loss.

How will Suns coach Jordan Ott navigate the aforementioned absences?

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Thunder

Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) talks to an official during a break in play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Collin Gillespie

Dillon Brooks

Oso Ighodaro

Tonight's tip is slated for just past 6:30 PM MST at Paycom Center.

Injuries have unfortunately been a theme for the Suns this season, who will again be down some key players.

"It's basketball. Injuries happen," Suns forward Royce O'Neale said earlier today. "You don't want them to, but I think it's just how we bounce back from them. Guys working their way back. Doing all the extra work behind the scenes to come back.

"Staying healthy is a big part of it. Those guys taking pride coming back. Being able to want to play and then try to get to full strength."

Regardless of health, the Suns had a mountain of a task in trying to upset the No. 1 seeded Thunder in the first round. After suffering a 30-point loss on Sunday, Phoenix again finds themselves as hefty underdogs.

Teams that go up 2-0 at home in a best-of-seven first round series are 283-23 all-time according to NBA.com, putting a heavy emphasis on the Suns to not head back to Phoenix down multiple games.

The Thunder have a 84.5% chance to win according to ESPN's basketball power index.

To avoid their backs being against the wall, the Suns will have to come out with a different mindset for Game 2. Devin Booker says the team's spacing needs to improve against a Thunder team that squeezes cutting/passing lanes.

"I think we need to figure out our spacing a little bit better," Booker said at shootaround today (h/t Duane Rankin). "Foreign lineups we're kind of searching at a bad time, but that's what it takes sometimes."

Booker and the rest of the Suns' starting lineup are sure to have their hands full yet again, especially shorthanded.