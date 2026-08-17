Suns Owner Sends Special Message to Diana Taurasi

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia was in the walls of Mortgage Matchup Center for a special day on Sunday.

Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi was honored by the organization during her Ring of Honor ceremony yesterday, where her number was officially retired and her legacy now belongs alongside some heavy names in those rafters.

Ishbia, who also owns the Mercury, was given a significant amount of praise from Taurasi during her halftime speech. He returned the favor on the mic before doing so on social media.

"Yesterday we celebrated @DianaTaurasi officially joining the @PhoenixMercury Ring of Honor! For 20 years, Diana defined what it means to compete, lead, and win at the highest level," he wrote on X.

"Her impact on the Mercury organization, city of Phoenix, and the game of basketball is unmatched. She is truly the GOAT of the WNBA, and we’re so proud to celebrate her legacy and will forever have her as part of our family!"

Yesterday we celebrated @DianaTaurasi officially joining the @PhoenixMercury Ring of Honor! For 20 years, Diana defined what it means to compete, lead, and win at the highest level. Her impact on the Mercury organization, city of Phoenix, and the game of basketball is unmatched.… pic.twitter.com/NdGime44Wa — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) August 17, 2026

Taurasi's resume needs no introduction. She's a three-time WNBA champion with two MVP's in those Finals. She won the MVP award in 2009 and is an 11-time All-Star with 14 All-WNBA honors.

She led the WNBA in scoring for five seasons. At her height, she averaged 25.3 points per game — which is the third-highest ever in a regular season only behind A'ja Wilson's multiple 26 PPG mark.

Her excellence extends beyond that, however. She dominated the EuroLeague with six championships and was a constant presence through her final season in 2024.

"Through the championships, through all the good times, through all the bad times, the loyalty you have given me is something that I will take with me forever in my whole life," Taurasi said at her Ring of Honor ceremony (h/t CBS Sports).

"I am forever grateful. I can never repay you. All the love, the memories that you've given me. I feel like a true Phoenician. The Phoenix Mercury are great because of you. Don't ever forget that. I will forever be grateful. I love you guys. Thank you so much."

Ishbia has been heavily committed to the Mercury while also balancing Suns duties as well. It's typically whatever for fans and media to really put an owner in good light, but praise coming from such a respected figure in Taurasi does speak volumes to Ishbia's commitment to the Mercury and WNBA since his arrival.