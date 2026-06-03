Suns Reportedly Workout Clutch NBA Draft Guard

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns continue their 2026 NBA Draft prep for later this month with a reporterd workout with Miami Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson.

Miami’s Tre Donaldson has completed NBA pre-draft workouts with the Jazz, Suns, Spurs, Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, Knicks



He will also workout with the Hornets, Bucks, Heat, Kings, Raptors, Celtics, Pistons, Magic, Nuggets and Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/7fjaNlJ8zc — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) June 2, 2026

Donaldson is listed as a 6-2, 195-lb guard who will turn 23 in December - making him an older draft prospect.

Last season he made second-All-ACC team honors with 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his senior season. The point guard previously spent time at Auburn and Michigan before wrapping up his college career in Miami.

Last season, he shot 45.4% from the floor including 35.9% from deep. His combination of shooting and playmaking could see him become a second-round pick.

The Suns have the No. 47 pick in the second round and are without a first-round pick, Guards such as Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, Jamaree Bouyea and Koby Brea are currently slated to hit free agency in some fashion.

"(I want to show) my personality, my leadership skills, things that they don't get to see every day or on the court as much, or hear," Donaldson said of his pre-draft work and visits (h/t RookieWire's Cody Taylor).

"So, just the way I talk, my vocals, the way I encourage others, and the way I can bring everybody together, I feel like that's what I want to show teams and how I can be that glue guy."

Taylor also highlighted Donaldson's 5.7 assists was the second-most in Miami history while he was one of ten college players to average at least 16 PPG/5.5 APG while hitting 35% or better from three.

Donaldson is considered to be one of the better clutch players in the class.

The Suns are in need of a "true" point guard added to the roster, so perhaps Donaldson would be a lottery ticket to be molded into that while likely spending time in the G League.

Ahead of the June 24 (start of the NBA Draft) the Suns have also conducted prior workouts with:

Louisville G Ryan Conwell

St. Johns F Bryce Hopkins

Cincinnati F Baba Miller

Arizona PG Jaden Bradley

Temple G Derrian Ford

Sam Houston State G Kashie Natt

Akron G Shammah Scott