PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns continue their five-game road trip tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

Although the Suns (6-7) have dealt with some early-season growing pains, they have managed to work through them and string together five wins in their past seven games.

They have a great opportunity to continue this streak beginning tonight against the 1-12 Kings and then travel to play the 2-13 Utah Jazz and 5-10 New Orleans Pelicans.

De'Andre Hunter (left hip soreness/tightness) and Precious Achiuwa (left lower leg contusion) are both available for the Kings after originally being questionable. Click here to see the full injury report.

Suns' Starters vs. Kings

The Suns will roll with the same starting lineup they have used over the last seven matchups against Sacramento:

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

Although fans have asked for a change in the starting lineup due to the -24.6 net rating the Suns have when Booker, Green, Brooks and Bridges share the floor, Phoenix found success in Monday's win over the Denver Nuggets by mixing and matching these players with the other units that came on the floor.

Suns Ready to Matchup Against Talented Rookie

After sweeping the season series last year, this will be Phoenix's first matchup this season against a Kings team that features standout rookie Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff has been given a lot of freedom as the Kings look to build around him for the future and is averaging 25.5 points on 41% shooting and 7.1 assists in 36.8 minues per game.

"His aggressiveness early and often in the clock. He's the head of the snake," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Acuff pregame. "His ability to create his own shot, but also when to get off of it and then get it back and play on that second side when the defense moves. Great challenge, great young player, excited to see him out there and see what our guys can do."

Following Monday's big victory over the Nuggets, the Suns can build momentum for the rest of their road trip with a good performance against the Kings, who are 28th in the NBA in scoring and 29th in rebounding.

All signs point towards a Suns win tonight, as they enter the game 3-0 against teams below .500, but they cannot overlook the opponent, especially with how inconsistent they've been at times this season.

Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 8 p.m. MST.