PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' start to the 2026-27 regular season has been a roller coaster fans have been begging to get off of.

Beginning tonight, head coach Jordan Ott and his team begin a pivotal three-game stretch that could very well flip momentum of their early season and serve as a springboard for the rest of the way.

Suns Begin Mouth-Watering Three-Game Stretch Tonight

The Suns are by no means the best team in the league, though their next three games against the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans are all considered very winnable games for a Phoenix team that has won its last three-of-four games.

The Suns' next three opponents have won a combined eight games entering Wednesday night action. All three currently rank in the bottom ten of NBA standings, and Phoenix has no rest disadvantage despite being on the tail end of a five-game road trip.

Wednesday at Sacramento

The 1-12 Sacramento Kings have the league's second-worst net rating (-13) only above the 1-14 Milwaukee Bucks at -13.6.

The 28th-ranked rebounding Suns don't have many teams worse on the boards, though Sacramento indeed qualifies with just 39.7 rebounds per night, placing them 29th in the NBA.

They've managed to score less than 110 points in their last five games while Ben Simmons is still out due to right Achilles surgery.

ESPN's basketball power index gives the Suns a 71.8% chance to win tonight.

Friday at Utah

The 2-13 Utah Jazz don't quite offer a better matchup for Phoenix. Their net rating of -8.7 is bottom five in the NBA while ranking near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories such as points, assists, shooting percentage, turnover ratio, etc.

The Jazz, much like the Hornets did the other night, could find a route to victory on the glass, ranking well above the Suns in crashing the glass (14th in the NBA to Phoenix's 28th rebounding rate).

ESPN's basketball index gives Phoenix a 61.7% chance to win.

Monday at New Orleans

The five-win New Orleans Pelicans are likely to give Phoenix their best run out of any of their next three matchups. New Orleans is top ten in points per game and fourth in pace, which is a drastic contrast to Phoenix's preference to slow things down and get into halfcourt action.

Still, ESPN's basketball power index gives the Suns a 64.2% chance to win. And for the net rating crowd, New Orleans' -6.7 figure currently sits behind Phoenix's -3.0 rating.

The Pelicans are bottom five in assists per game and fourth-worst in expected field goal percentage.

What This Could Mean

Wins, especially in the NBA, should never be taken for granted or assumed. When looking at this current iteration of Suns basketball, that's quite true.

However, Phoenix has a golden opportunity to turn the tide of their early season struggles. Even a 2-1 record would place them at .500, and for a tough Western Conference where every game matters for playoff positioning, stacking wins against inferior teams early in the season is mandatory.

We're about to find out a lot about the Suns in the next few games.