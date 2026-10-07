Suns Reveal Starting Lineup for 2nd Preseason Game vs Bulls

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are back in action for their second preseason game tonight against the Chicago Bulls after falling 109-107 to the Detroit Pistons in their preseason opener Monday.

The Suns had an impressive first half against the Pistons, as they led 68-50 at halftime, but then their deeper rotation players blew this big lead in the second half.

Phoenix will try to correct its mistakes and continue to get in valuable reps tonight ahead of the 2026-27 season against the Bulls.

Suns' Starters vs Bulls

Suns coach Jordan Ott said pregame the team will roll with the same starting group tonight that they used against Detroit:

Jalen Green

Devin Booker

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

The only notable player in this group is Ighodaro, who gets the starting nod over Khaman Maluach again as they continue to battle for the starting center role after Mark Williams tore his labrum last month.

The starters played really well together and were the biggest reason why the Suns had such a big lead at halftime over the Pistons, so they will look to continue to build their chemistry together against Chicago.

What to Expect From Suns' Starters

After playing just the first half in Monday's preseason opener, the starting five is going to get a little more run against Chicago tonight.

“We’ll extend those minutes a little bit more into the third (quarter),” Ott said after practice Tuesday (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). “That’s the plan right now. Just continue to build up over the preseason. Continue the chemistry, getting along, building the relationships.”

This is great news for fans who want to see these players continue to mesh together and work out all the little kinks of having a new starting group.

Bridges really stood out in the opener in his Suns debut, doing everything Phoenix needed him to on the floor, whether it be scoring, playmaking, applying pressure on defense or crashing the glass, so he will once again be a key player to watch.

With so many scorers in the starting lineup, it will once again be interesting to see how everyone picks their spots, beginning with Booker, who wants to be more of a scorer this season.

Phoenix could also look to stagger minutes between Ighodaro and Maluach with the first and second units if they are getting more playing time, so this could be a good test to see who fits in best with each group after neither player really made a compelling case to be the starter against Detroit.

When the Suns eventually go deeper into the bench, they will hope those players can bring the same intensity that the first two units showed in the opener and not squander a lead again.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 5 p.m. MST.