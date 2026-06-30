Suns' Top 3 Priorities as NBA Free Agency Arrives

PHOENIX — Welcome to the start of NBA free agency frenzy.

We're already off to a wild start ahead of the official 6:00 PM EST period which will see a flurry of free agent activity. LeBron James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers while Kawhi Leonard is reportedly returning to the Toronto Raptors among other notable moves.

As for the Phoenix Suns, they've already handled majority of their business in re-signing Mark Williams, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin - preventing the trio from even sniffing the open market.

These moves, combined with a draft-day trade-up for Koa Peat and later an eye-opening trade for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, have already seen the Suns accomplish much of what they've wanted after a pleasantly surprising 2025-26 season.

There's still work to be done, however.

Ranked in no order, here's three of Phoenix's biggest priorities with free agency here:

Finding Next Rotational Guard

Apr 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns offloaded Grayson Allen in the deal for Bridges, leaving an opening for another presence to potentially fill in his spot after Allen carved out a strong role in Phoenix last season.

While the Suns did pick up the team option on guard Jamaree Bouyea, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro insisted Phoenix would explore the free agent market with the following names in mind: Luke Kennard, Kevin Huerter, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, De'Anthony Melton, and Landry Shamet.

Since, Huerter and Shamet have re-signed with their respective teams.

Realistically, Kennard has been a name consistently tied with Phoenix thanks to his strong three-point shooting. The Suns may also covet Clarkson's leadership or Sexton's pure scoring ability in their backcourt next to Gillespie, Jalen Green and Devin Booker.

There's a few different flavors the Suns can choose from, though they appear intent on bringing in a fresh face.

Extending Dillon Brooks

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks arrived via the Houston Rockets' trade for Kevin Durant and turned out to be a massively important cog in head coach Jordan Ott's machine. Brooks' career-high of 20 points per game blended strongly with his typical defensive prowess and tough mentality that played a role in helping the Suns surprise nearly the entire basketball world.

Brooks is entering the final year of his contract, and Phoenix hasn't been shy on wanting him to stick around long-term.

"How do we make it so he wants to be here long term? And I think he does. I know he does, actually, let me say it that way, and we've just got to figure out how to make that all work," Suns owner Mat Ishbia previously said.

"And so yes, I do expect to figure out a way to keep Dillon long term, because I do see him part of a championship team here in Phoenix over the next three to four years."

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the maximum deal Phoenix can offer is for four years and $125.4 million.

Extending Miles Bridges

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) passes the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bridges arrives to the desert with just one year left on his deal, and with the assets given up by Phoenix, there's a clear intention to strike a long-term deal with the forward.

There's been plenty said on Bridges and who he is away from the court. While Phoenix will have to answer for their acquisition in due time, he provides a bit more size and inside scoring in replacement of Royce O'Neale, who was sent back to Charlotte in the trade.

Bridges solves Phoenix's answer of who will be their starting power forward ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Marks also says the Suns can offer Bridges a new deal worth three years and $86 million for the next six months.