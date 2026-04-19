Key Suns Guard Ruled Out vs Thunder With Calf Injury

Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin will not return for second half action against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a calf injury.

Goodwin exited to the locker room in the early stages of the second quarter due to an initially unknown reason.

Goodwin did not come back to finish the second quarter before the Suns officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Jordan Goodwin limps off the court and back to the locker room after asking Jordan Ott for a sub. pic.twitter.com/ds90U74AQ7 — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) April 19, 2026

Goodwin actually departed the first quarter early after picking up a quick two fouls before re-entering action.

As a primary on-ball defender for Phoenix, his absence on the court was noticeable during the opening period of play. The Suns were down 35-20 to begin the second.

Phoenix is massive underdogs for this first round series, and through the early stages of Game 1 action it's obvious to see why.

Goodwin was tasked with guarding MVP candidate and Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this series by Jordan Ott, who briefly touched on the matchup pre-game.

"He's taken those challenges. I thought the other night to do that for that long of period against (Stephen) Curry shows just his growth," Ott said of Goodwin ahead of tip (h/t Duane Rankin).

"To stay in the moment, playing high minutes and then the shooting piece. The shooting piece which helped us against these guys in January, has grown over the course of the season. He has the confidence to shoot as many shots as he gets. High quality shots and the other night, we needed that shot making in the 4th quarter."

If Goodwin's absence is extended past Game 1, that would only further dampen the already small hopes of Phoenix shocking the world and upsetting the Thunder.

Goodwin has previously dealt with calf issues, though he's been one of the few Suns players who consistently have been available for Phoenix this season. He featured in 70 regular season games, making him one of five players to do so.

The Suns entered halftime down by over 20. Goodwin's absence makes an extremely tough uphill climb even harder.