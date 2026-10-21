Blazers Insider Answers 5 Biggest Questions Ahead of Suns' Season Opener

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are on the road to begin their 2026-27 regular season, as the Portland Trail Blazers play host to Devin Booker and co. on Wednesday night for a 7:00 pm tip time.

To gain a better preview of tonight's action from Portland's side, we spoke with Trail Blazers On SI's Jeremy Brener and asked five big questions ahead of the team's season opener.

How different do you think the Blazers will be this season?

Jeremy Brener: I'm not sure if the end result for the Blazers will be different, but how they get there definitely will. By trading for Ja Morant and bringing back Damian Lillard after spending a year on the sidelines with an Achilles injury, Portland will definitely have a different feel this season than they did last year.

On top of that, they have a new head coach in Mike Nouri, who spent 5 years building one of the best offenses in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Blazers have a short backcourt, but the hope is that their offensive optionality gives opposing teams fits on a nightly basis.

Portland’s projected right around 41 wins. Thoughts?

Brener: I would say this is a fair assessment, given that they won 42 games last season. We don't know exactly how Lillard and Morant are going to factor into this group.

On offense, there's potential for the two of them to find their former selves, and that creates an offensive dynamo in Portland. That should get them well above that 41-win mark.

That said, given how much the rest of the league is caught up on offense, defenses have become far more important. I worry about Portland's defensive identity, specifically in the backcourt. While Toumani Camara might be one of the better defensive wings in the league, he'll have to make up for a lot of shortcomings in the backcourt with a pair of starting guards that stand 6-2.

Ultimately, it wouldn't surprise me if they win half of their games and lose half of them as well.

What’s one big thing people should know about Portland?

Brener: Scoot Henderson appears to be on another mission this season. After being overlooked for the past three years and dealing with injuries, he is coming into the season fully healthy and ready to prove himself after not being extended to a new contract.

Henderson has been dubbed the MVP of training camp, and he has arguably been the best player on the court during their exhibition games. While he may not be in the starting lineup, he should have a large role within the team. He might emerge as their best player by season's end, next to Deni Avdija.

One Trail Blazers player you think can shock this matchup?

Brener: Henderson might be the answer to this question, but I'll give you another. Enter Robert Williams III, who signed a three-year contract with the team this offseason. Williams brings leadership to the second unit and rim protection, both of which are incredibly needed.

Williams often played a key role off the bench throughout the last season, and his health is incredibly important to the team's ceiling.

Score prediction?

Brener: The buzz in the arena with Lillard coming back after spending three years away will make this a very exciting game for the Blazers. On top of that, with the uncertainties of the franchise's future in the city, I think Blazers fans are going to create a true sixth-man advantage in this one. That should help the Blazers pull out a 10-point victory.

Blazers 120, Suns 110