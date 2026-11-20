PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have a golden opportunity ahead of them tonight.

The Utah Jazz — struggling to the tune of a 3-13 record — play host to the Suns in Salt Lake City. Phoenix is finding their footing as of late, having won their last four-of-five games approaching Friday night's clash at Delta Center.

The Suns could potentially push themselves above .500 for the first time all season, and while Phoenix is heavily favored to do so, it won't be a breeze the Suns can afford to take for granted.

Jordan Ott's Suns this season have struggled against teams who rebound at even average rates, and despite the obvious gap of talent and expectations between them and Utah, the Jazz's 13th-ranked rebounds per game mark (way above Phoenix's 28th ranking) does give some hesitation to simply marking this down as an easy win.

Utah also ranks fourth in blocks per game. The Jazz clearly control and patrol the paint at high levels.

The good news? Only Mark Williams — who has been out due to shoulder surgery — was listed on the Suns' injury report while Utah is still down Jaren Jackson, Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic entering tonight.

"We're just gonna continue to talk about just stacking our small segments of time and that will build continually over time. We'll get better. We believe in that," Ott said after beating the Sacramento Kings earlier this week (h/t Duane Rankin).

"We believe every time we're together, whether that's a meal, whether that's a shootaround, whether that's a film session, that we have to go all in, all in, all the time, and they'll continually stack. We talk a lot about stacking. Even this morning, can we stack some of these good segments of time over the course of this road trip to have a great road trip and we're off to a good start."

Where the Suns do have the advantage is offensively, as the Jazz rank in the bottom ten in practically every team metric or stat available while forcing minimal turnovers (29th in steals per night). Meanwhile, Phoenix is ninth in offensive rating and eighth in assists per night.