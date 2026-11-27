After a short Thanksgiving break, the Phoenix Suns are back in action tonight — hosting the Dallas Mavericks in their final NBA Cup group stage game.

The Suns have been eliminated from NBA Cup action, so this battle against Cooper Flagg and Dallas will only count towards the regular season total. The Mavericks themselves have clinched knockout stage rights already, being the only team to do so entering Friday.

Three bets experts like tonight, and all of which lean towards the visiting side:

Mavericks Moneyline

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (3) reacts in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peter Dewey, SI: "The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive win against Denver on Tuesday night, and they clinched a spot in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals in the process. Dallas has a pretty simple formula for winning this season: Kyrie Irving plays.

The Mavs are 0-3 when Irving sits out this season and 11-4 when he plays, and they’ve gotten two days off ahead of this matchup with the Phoenix Suns, putting Irving in position to play his usual role.

Dallas ranks 13th in the league in net rating (Phoenix is 19th), and the Mavs are an impressive 5-5 against teams over .500 this season. They’re 6-4 against the spread as underdogs, and I’m taking Dallas to win this game outright.

The Suns are a bottom-10 defense in the 2026-27 campaign and they’ve gone just 3-8 against teams over .500 (6-0 against teams under .500). I’m buying Dallas as a road dog in this NBA Cup showdown.

Zaccharie Risacher OVER 3.5 Rebounds

Nov 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Action Network: "With Dallas needing a win to lock up a home quarterfinal game and Phoenix looking to erase the bad taste of Wednesday's shooting meltdown, expect a playoff-style atmosphere that leans in favor of Zaccharie Risacher clearing his rebounding prop.

"Action PRO models project Risacher for 5.03 rebounds against a 3.5 line, generating a strong 18.4% edge.

"Risacher has taken full advantage of his recent promotion to the starting lineup, logging three or more rebounds in seven of his last 10 outings and clearing this mark in each of his last three games—including a six-rebound performance in 21 minutes against Denver on Tuesday.

"From a matchup standpoint, Phoenix sits at the very bottom of the league in rebounds per game, while Dallas thrives on active perimeter defense that forces long rebounds and fuels transition opportunities.

"Although the -130 juice at 3.5 is slightly steep, the situational spot—a well-rested, motivated Dallas squad facing the NBA's worst rebounding team—makes this playable up to 4.5 rebounds where several books have already adjusted the number."

Spread: Mavericks +2.5

Quinn Allen, Covers.com: "The Dallas Mavericks have won four in a row and most recently beat the Nuggets by 19 points. I'm surprised to see them as the underdog here, but it's likely because the Phoenix Suns are at home. The hosts just lost to the Rockets by 12, and Dallas is in better form."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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