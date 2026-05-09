Ranking Suns' Top 3 Own Free Agent Priorities

While the NBA playoffs continue, the Phoenix Suns prepare for a crucial offseason after shocking everybody in the NBA world this past season.

The Suns will no longer sneak up on anybody after their run to a postseason appearance, and key figures in the franchise are tasked with improving the team.

While outside players are sure to arrive, most of Phoenix's key free agent decisions come on their own roster.

The trio of Mark Williams, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin are set to be free agents in some form or fashion, establishing a clear top three pecking order of players to attack.

Ranking the Suns' top three free agent priorities ahead of the summer:

1. Collin Gillespie

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gillespie is an unrestricted free agent, though Phoenix does own Early Bird rights on the guard, meaning the Suns can sign him for 175% of his previous salary or 104.5% of the league's average salary, whichever number is greater.

That number is $14.9 million according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, though Gillespie could potentially get around $20 million. Regardless, a fantastic year in Phoenix is set to see Gillespie cash out big time.

That should be with the Suns, as Gillespie emerged as a pivotal part of Phoenix's offense as a guard who not only steadied the ship with various injuries in its backcourt, but also finished the year as one of the team's top three-point shooters while organizing and running the floor at times.

The concern around the Suns will always be getting quality role players who can score. Gillespie is precisely that and Phoenix shouldn't allow him to leave town.

2. Jordan Goodwin

Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) in the first quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Suns also have Early Bird rights on Goodwin, so signing him to a higher contract shouldn't be a problem. Goodwin, sharing the backcourt with Gillespie, is an entirely different flavor of player.

While Goodwin's not the scorer Gillespie is, he's one of Phoenix's toughest on-ball defenders and is a tone-setter in areas such as hustle, grit and energy. There's a reason Suns coach Jordan Ott continuously brought Goodwin up in press conferences throughout the year.

Goodwin is an excellent rebounder and brings a sense of physicality that's not typically matched for a guard. In terms of dirty work, you won't find a harder worker than Goodwin.

Goodwin's numbers will never jump out of the box score, but there's no mistaking his value to this team.

3. Mark Williams

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams is a restricted free agent with Bird Rights entering the summer, though Phoenix has quite the decision to make on him returning for next season.

Williams managed to stay healthy at the beginning of the season and gave the Suns exactly what they wanted when they traded for him over the summer: A quality body at the five spot that could provide size and rebounding. Nothing flashy, just a consistent paint presence.

However, Williams struggled with injuries towards the later part of the season, opening the door for young bucks in Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach to impress.

Health is obviously a key factor here, but it feels like with Ighodaro obviously beloved by Ott, the swing vote will be Phoenix's opinion of Maluach and his development after a rookie season where the No. 10 pick didn't play. If they're confident in Maluach being NBA ready for an entire season, it's tough to see Williams back.