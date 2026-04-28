PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are out of the postseason after being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the poetry of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has returned for NBA fans via Instagram.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted the following message with a few pictures and videos of OKC's 4-0 series win over the Suns and Canadian national teammate Dillon Brooks:

"Everybody wants to be villainous until the brooms come out & the dust settles & you realize who the villain is."

The post itself is quite engaging, to say the least:

The villain reference is a nice shot at Brooks, who owned the nickname all throughout the 2025-26 season for the Suns.

Obviously there's no tenacity between the two, and that was evidenced by Gilgeous-Alexander's comments post-game:

From Monday night:



Dillon Brooks X Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = mutual respect between Canadian bros after playoff series.



Oklahoma City Thunder advanced after sweeping Phoenix Suns in first round. #Suns #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/VTsfxyjEp2 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 28, 2026

"It was just respect. Obviously knowing Dillon he's a great competitor and a great guy no matter what people say about him. He's a really good guy when you get to know him," Gilgeous-Alexander said after Game 4.

"All of that villain stuff it doesn't faze me. I know exactly who Dillon is. He had a hell of a series. He should keep getting better, I'm proud of him."

Brooks had a tremendous first season in the desert, reaching a career high in points per game and helping re-affirm the team's identity after it was lost in the shuffle for so long. Now, with his help, the Suns are back to becoming a playoff team again.

Suns co-star Devin Booker first pointed to Gilgeous-Alexander when asked what makes the Thunder so great after the sweep:

"You can't say anything without bringing up Shai. He's the MVP of the league and he's playing the best basketball in the league for the past two years. Mixed with guys that know their roles, some seasoned vets that, they're relentless. The chemistry, the communication, it's on 100%. When the bench comes in they get better sometimes. It's like reinforcements sometimes, not subs. They have all the answers to the test, they've been tested together and they've been together for years. So that's an advantage"

While Brooks will look to head to vacation somewhere, Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder are set to face the winner of the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers first-round series. OKC, regardless of opponent, will be expected heavy favorites to advance.