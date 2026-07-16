Suns Shutting Down 3 Summer League Stars

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have seen the likes of Khaman Maluach, Koa Peat and Rasheer Fleming impress through their first stint of Summer League games.

So much so that Phoenix will be shutting the trio down after their first four games, where the Suns have climbed to a 3-1 record in Las Vegas with their final game pending.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro is reporting the trio won't play regardless if the Suns make it to the semifinals.

"After a highly successful four games in the Summer League the Suns will shut down Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koa Peat. They won't play in any other Summer League games," Gambadoro wrote on X.

After a highly successful four games in the Summer League the Suns will shut down Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koa Peat. They won't play in any other Summer League games. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 16, 2026

This is the correct decision, as all three players have proven themselves in what's been a fairly strong outing for Phoenix as action looks to conclude within the next week.

Peat — Phoenix's first-round pick — flashed much of the potential he did at Arizona before entering the draft.

"His level of physicality, it translates. Immediately guys feel him on the court, so that presence on the court for him is huge for us and hisself, just feeling the pace of play, slowing it down for him and being able to use his size," Suns Summer League coach Chaisson Allen said of Peat.

Peat averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during Summer League action.

Fellow first-round pick in Maluach has been one of Las Vegas' top players, putting up 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals + blocks per game. He's also hit 40% of hit shots from three.

Khaman Maluach made just 4 three-pointers on 16 attempts at Duke.



In 4 Summer League games, Maluach is 8/20 (40.0%) from beyond the arcpic.twitter.com/0FXtR4cO7W https://t.co/apkQjFj6yz — Underdog (@Underdog) July 16, 2026

“I think I’ve always had the mental edge. I just had to go to the next level. I think the mental part was a good part, too. It’s a big piece of the game of basketball. It’s almost 90% mental than physical," Maluach said (h/t Hayden Cilley, ClutchPoints).

Fleming, 2025's second-round pick, didn't quite get off to the start he had hoped for before notching 22 points, eight rebounds and one steal in yesterday's win against Detroit.

"I don’t know what it was the past couple of games. I couldn’t find it as early on, but I feel like, even on defense. That’s for me, I feel like when I’m going on defense, everything flows," he said (h/t Cilley).

The next time we'll see the young trio in action is Suns preseason, which has yet to be fully unveiled but will start in early October.