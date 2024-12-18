Suns Coach Provides Positive Injury Update on Star Guard
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer provided an encouraging injury update on Bradley Beal (right knee swelling) at practice today ahead of tomorrow night's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
"Brad did everything today in practice. Good day for him." Budenholzer said (via The Arizona Republic's Dana Scott).
"We're hopeful (he'll play tomorrow). Always just got to see how they wake up, how they respond to a day of practice. I think we're hopeful he'll play."
Beal has missed the Suns' last two games with the injury, which have both been wins. He has been out for 10 of the team's 25 games this season due to various injuries.
Phoenix (14-11) has gone 5-5 without the three-time All-Star, who is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Yesterday, Budenholzer said that Beal practiced in the training room only rehabbing his injured knee, so today's update is a very positive sign for his status tomorrow.
If Beal does play against Indiana and no other players are added to the injury report, Phoenix will have all five of its starters available for the first time since its Nov. 27 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Role players such as Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale have made the most of their increased scoring opportunities with Beal and the other players out this month. Jones (56.8%) and O'Neale (52.5%) are both shooting over 50% from 3-point range in December on over six attempts per game, while Grayson Allen (48.5% on 5.5 attempts) is not far behind them.
The official injury report for both teams will be released today around 5:30 PM Arizona time. Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 7:00 PM AZ time.