How the Alex Caruso Trade Impacts the OKC Thunder Draft Strategy
The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a blockbuster move on Thursday by shipping former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for defensive ace Alex Caruso. This summer-time stunner puts Oklahoma City in line to have one of the league's best defenses and provides a series upgrade as an outside shooter who can attack off the catch as needed.
With this move, the OKC Thunder still controls the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and might have to alter their plans a touch with less than a week to go before the annual June Draft.
Still, the feeling is the Oklahoma City Thunder will select the best player available given top decision-maker Sam Presti's history in the draft. However, some common names linked to the Thunder in this draft have been names such as Providence guard Devin Carter, Duke guard Jared McCain and even Ja'Kobe Walter and Kyshawn George as underrated targets to watch.
Now with this Caruso move the Thunder boast a roster that includes Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Caruso before even mentioning the minutes they need to allocate to Isaiah Joe, swing man Aaron Wiggins and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Adding another guard into the fold would be hard, while not impossible, it would make sense for the OKC Thunder to pivot away from a player like Carter who fits a similar mold of Dort, Wallace and Caruso.
The issue is finding names that fit the value of pick No. 12 that are not redundant with the roster. Perhaps the answer is moving back, or shooting up the board for a big swing.
Some perfect fits at No. 12 after the Caruso move include Tidjane Salaun who gives the Thunder the size they are looking for with enough upside to justify the value of a mid-lottery pick. Oklahoma City would have the minutes to give him at the power forward spot and the infrastructure of the Champion Blue to maximize his potential.
Should Presti, who just went and nabbed a 30-year-old with title experience, want a move win-now player Dayton's DaRon Holmes II seems to be the best fit. A blend of positional need, draft value and high-level impact checks all of the boxes for the Thunder in this draft at No. 12.
While a spot that might be viewed as a bit of a reach, Oklahoma City is putting the finishing touches on their championship-level roster, not trying to take home the best steal of the draft award. Should the Thunder agree with this assignment going to get him at pick No. 12 is a great move.
