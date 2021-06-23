Sports Illustrated home
OKC's Top Five Dreams Fall Short, Thunder Land No. 6 Pick in NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder were big losers in the Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.
Playing the lottery is about chasing dreams.

In one bout of luck, lives and fortunes can change for generations.

The Detroit Pistons know that feeling all too well, as they were the big winners of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery.

Unfortunately for Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder, they left Tuesday night feeling like they just wasted five dollars on a cheap gas station scratch-off ticket as opposed to hitting the jackpot on the Powerball.

Dreams of the first and fifth overall pick were shattered and replaced by the harsh reality that they had missed out on the “Big 5” in 2021’s NBA Draft all together, and they would be drafting sixth overall.

It’s a long road ahead to the NBA Draft on July 29, and it will undoubtedly be filled with many twists and turns. Literally 10 percent of the NBA Draft will run through Oklahoma City, as Presti will have six picks to the and deal his way to the next future star of the franchise.

But a rival will emerge when trying to put together a trade package to break into the top four.

While the Thunder can offer the sixth, 16th and 18th picks to move up, the Orlando Magic could attempt to leverage the fifth and eighth picks to move up themselves, which some may find as more appetizing than the Thunder’s haul.

Other winners of the lottery include the Houston Rockets, who avoided their ping pong ball being drawn fifth which would have sent the pick to Oklahoma City and saw them fall all the way down to the No. 18-overall pick.

READ MORE:

The Golden State Warriors had a good night as well, landing the seventh and 14th picks in the draft.

Here are the full results from the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery:

  1. Detroit Pistons
  2. Houston Rockets
  3. Cleveland Cavaliers
  4. Toronto Raptors
  5. Orlando Magic
  6. Oklahoma City Thunder
  7. Golden State Warriors
  8. Orlando Magic
  9. Sacramento Kings
  10. New Orleans Pelicans
  11. Charlotte Hornets
  12. San Antonio Spurs
  13. Indiana Pacers
  14. Golden State Warriors 

