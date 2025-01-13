Where Do OKC Thunder NBA Draft Picks Stand Mid-Season?
The NBA is creeping to the halfway point of the season. The Oklahoma City Thunder have played 38 games with three more on the docket this week to take them to the 41 game mark. Currently, the OKC Thunder sit with a 32-6 record, sitting as the no. 1 seed in the Western Conference with the second best record in the NBA.
By every measurement, the OKC Thunder are true contenders this year. The eye-test, statistical test and roster all pass the smell-test to place the Thunder in the top tier, flanked by the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, with the way that Sam Presti has stockpiled picks during Oklahoma City's rebuild, the winning does not halt the ability to draft high-level players in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft. Where do the Thunder's pick stand as of Jan. 13?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are owed the no. 9, no. 17 and no. 18 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Oklahoma City controls the 76ers top-6 protected pick, the Clippers unprotected pick and the Heat's lottery protected selection.
The Thunder also have top ten protected pick from Utah, but with the Jazz chasing Cooper Flagg, that selection will not convey this season.
So, in the 2025 NBA Draft class alone, the aformentioned nine, 17 and 18 picks would be sent to Oklahoma City if the season ended today.
While this draft is littered with talent, the Thunder could - and likely should - make another kick-the-can-down-the-road trade. Shipping one of these three picks to a team in desperate need of cost-controlled young talent for a pick in the far distant future which will pay dividends at that time.
