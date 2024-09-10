Former Forward One of Thunder's Misfires During Rebuild
With the amount of draft picks the Oklahoma City Thunder has accumulated since its rebuild began in the 2019 offseason, it isn't a surprise that not every player its drafted has panned out in the long run.
One of the most disappointing players to fall out of Oklahoma City's plans is Darius Bazley, who was acquired with the No. 23 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies. The forward spent three and a half seasons with the organization before being dealt to the Phoenix Suns, and after brief stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Jazz, he signed with the Guangdong Tigers in China on Saturday.
After five years, it's possible the days of Bazley playing NBA basketball are past him. Being only 24-years-old puts time on his side, but the journey from overseas back to the league has typically been rocky in the past for other players. Regardless on if he finds his way back, his time with the Thunder is more than likely over for good.
Bazley was never truly able to find a place in the league, even during the years spent in Oklahoma City. He averaged 13.7 points per game in his sophomore season, but it was on poor efficiency within a 22-win team. His role slipped downward as the seasons went on, leading to an eventual trade at the 2023 trade deadline.
The Thunder gave him the chance to be a part of its core down the road, but he was never able to fully grab it.
Looking back at the players that were drafted behind Bazley, the pick looks even worse. Jordan Poole, Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford are three players that could've made a more significant impact on the roster, but instead Oklahoma City took a player that bypassed college before the G League took off as a legitimate pre-draft destination.
At the time Bazley's perceived high potential made sense for the Thunder considering its position as a rebuilding team, but that potential never reached a high point. It happens, but the decision still looks bad in hindsight.
Luckily, Oklahoma City has potentially 14 more picks in the next five years to help patch the wound.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.