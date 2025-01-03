Dominant Third Quarters Propelling OKC Thunder
Throughout the season, the Thunder have been a force to be reckoned with, and that becomes obvious right after halftime.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City hosted the LA Clippers and looked to set a record with a 13th consecutive win. In the end, the Thunder seemingly destroyed the Clippers, winning 116-98. While the game was never in the balance in the fourth quarter, the Thunder were down 16 at one point and even trailed at halftime.
Coming out of halftime down 52-48, Jalen Williams scored four straight points to tie the game. Tied again a couple of minutes later, the Thunder used an 8-0 run to begin taking control. Another 8-0 run kickstarted by a clear path foul pushed Oklahoma City’s lead to 17. Eventually, the Thunder would take an 18-point lead to the fourth, winning the third 42-20.
That was the second straight game Oklahoma City used a massive third quarter to take control. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, the Thunder won the third quarter 43-23 to turn a six-point deficit into a commanding lead. While the team’s recent explosions in the third have made headlines, the Thunder have been a great team in those 12 minutes all season.
In the third quarter, the Thunder outscore their opponents by an average of 3.5 points, good for second-best in the league. Of course, they hover around that mark for the first and second quarters as well, before a fourth-quarter dropoff with so many games ending with the bench on the floor.
The Thunder have won the third quarter in 21 of their 33 games. Their third quarter against the Clippers was their best of the season, with the Timberwolves game coming as another of the team’s three +20 third quarters.
To put into context how dominant the Thunder have been this season, they have lost the third quarter 11 times and outscored opponents by double figures 10 times.
While putting together a full 48 minutes is key to getting wins, a big third quarter can sometimes be enough on its own.
