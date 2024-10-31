Explaining Dillon Jones Quick G League Trip, Predicting the Future Plan
On Tuesday, Dillon Jones not only celebrated a birthday, but went down the road to the OKC Blue's practice facility - which the NBA club started in prior to thier new facility being built - to practice with the Oklahoma City Thunder's G League affiliate, an assignment that lasted only a couple of hours.
After the Thunder's practice on Tuesday, Oklahoma City bench boss Mark Daigneault explained the decision to send Jones down before recalling him hours later.
It was the same explanation as in years past, at this juncture of the season the OKC Blue are in the middle of training camp where they are having "punchy" practices that include full contact and truly getting after it, while the NBA club is coming off three games in four nights and have a lighter practice.
Jones, who has barely logged NBA minutes through the Thunder's first three contests of the season, got a chance to stretch his legs and stay in game shape by going down to practice with the OKC Blue. Now, the rookie is back on the bench for the Thunder as they continue their season on Wednesday taking on the San Antonio Spurs on National Television.
The OKC Blue do not tip-off their G League season as reigning league champions until Nov. 12 where they host the Texas Legends at the Paycom Center with tip-off slated for 11 AM CT. Until that time, Kameron Woods' squad will undergo high intense practices that you can not replicate in the midst of the NBA season.
However, this will not be the Weber State products final G League assignment. Jones still needs time to learn the Thunder's system, projecting to play the four at the NBA level and get up to speed on the defensive end of the court especially which is the end of the floor where Woods is a guru.
Unlike Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City's second rounder who has seen legit rotation minutes in the Thunder's first three games, Jones is not quite NBA ready for this new position. While both will see G League stints, this scribe would expect Jones to be in the Blue starting five on opening night.
