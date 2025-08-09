Former OKC Thunder Center Joins Suns Coaching Staff
Mike Muscala is an Oklahoma City Thunder franchise legend. Which sounds strange, given the fact the journeyman center totaled just 184 games for the Bricktown Ballers across five seasons.
The Bucknell product was part of largely bad Thunder rosters, but also played a role on the shocking 2019-20 Oklahoma City run for a squad no one gave a chance to make the postseason. Muscala played in just two playoff games for OKC, so how did he reach legend status?
Mainly due to his off the floor contributors. The 11-year NBA veteran wrapped his arms around the Oklahoma City community and was even moved to tears when reflecting on what the franchise means to him.
Muscala has always been a class act with the media, but his on the floor play provided value as well for the Thunder.
The veteran gave Mark Daigneault a glimpse of what a stretch five looks like next to superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Many view Muscala's usage as a small blueprint for how the Oklahoma City Thunder would utilize Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft who redshirted during the 2022-23 season due to a Lisfranc fracture.
He also sunk a game-winner in the bubble that knocked the OKC Thunder out of the draft position that eventually became Tyrese Maxey with the Philadelphia 76ers.
It is clear to see he made a lasting impact on Oklahoma City in a short time.
Now, his life after basketball begins.
Mike Muscala's Next Chapter
All throughout this scribe's time covering Muscala, it was obvious that the next step would be an interesting one. It also appeared to be destined to keep the center around the game, given how high his processing of the sport is and care level of roundball.
On Saturday, Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype reports that Muscala will be joining the Phoenix Suns coaching staff as an assistant to new bench boss Jordan Ott. The duo worked together during Muscala's time with the Atlanta Hawks.
This puts Muscala on the sidelines in quarter zips at the age of 34 years old. It is unclear if the goal is to one day be an NBA Head Coach, but he begins that track this upcoming season.
This is a transitional year for the Suns, following the Valley Ballers' trade of Kevin Durant and the buyout of Bradley Beal this offseason. The move aims to usher in a new era in Phoenix, with Devin Booker headlining one of the few surviving members of the past regime.
Muscala gets to work with a group of young, talented, big men, such as No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Khaman Maluach. As well as Nick Richards and Mark Williams. It will be interesting to track his coaching career as things progress.