How to Watch: OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers are going toe-to-toe in a fun contest in which the NBA has spent the past 24 hours marketing.
This is a game that started to grow buzz a couple of weeks ago, when the NBA decided to flex tonight's and next Thursday's matchup between these two teams onto National TV.
The Thunder will be in Cleveland tonight on ESPN, with the return trip game next Thursday in Oklahoma City being shown on TNT.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the midst of an MVP campaign, the Cavs are still out to prove they are more than a great regular season team but legitimate contenders - a win over the Thunder would continue to boost up their resume.
Each team is riding a long winning streak with the Oklahoma City Thunder rattling off 15 straight victories and the Cavs winning ten straight. The Thunder are fresh off back to back wins over Eastern Conference contenders Nwe York Knicks and Boston Celtics.
The Cavs have already ripped off a 15 game winning streak of their own before starting this ten game string of wins.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5) vs. Cleveland Cavalier (31-4)
Time/date: 6:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 08
Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse — Cleveland, OH
TV/streaming: TNT
Total points: 229.5
Moneyline: Cavaliers -144
Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5
