Indiana Pacers Head Coach Explains Tyrese Haliburton Struggles vs Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder faced off with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in a game that saw the OKC Thunder come back from down 15. That win secured the Thunder's ninth straight and put a stamp on superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case.
In this contest, one of the biggest storylines was former All-Star, Tyrese Haliburton, being a no show, posting four points, eight assists and two rebounds on just 2-for-6 shooting. if Indiana got more from its star, they would have pushed their record to above .500 in an upset win. Instead, a dud performance led to questions.
"They committed Lu Dort to him. He's as good of a defender as any guy in the league," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said when peppered with questions as to why Haliburton only attempted six shots in a dreadful offensive showing.
Despite Dort's defensive dominance, the guard has yet to be named to an NBA All-Defensive team. Oklahoma City's historic unit includes a two-time all-defensive member Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when healthy. For this game, it was just Wallace and Dort doing damage against Haliburton.
Continuing to lock down opposing all-stars and forcing the head of their bench boss to praise his efforts, could land Dort on his first all-defensive squad at the end of the season.
