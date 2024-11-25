Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/25]: OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading West to take on the Sacramento Kings to begin a four game Western Conference road trip. After playing seven of their last eight games in the Paycom Center, the Thunder are due some road tilts.
OKC is fresh off a four day break, having last played Wednesday against Portland getting a win in Isaiah Hartenstein's return to the hardwood. The Kings are on the second night of a back to back, being downed by the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in Sacramento.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Joe (Calf Contusion) Questionable
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Sacramento Kings:
- Devin Carter (Shoulder) OUT
- Mason Jones (Hamstring) OUT
- Malik Monk (Ankle) Questionable
- Isaac Jones (G League) OUT
- Isaiah Crawford (G League) OUT
Monk was upgraded to questionable after a report from Chris Haynes that the guard will go through pregame warm ups to determine his status against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Updated Betting Odds:
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as four-point favorites on the road in Sacramento. Those odds have been updated in the direction of the Kings with the Thunder now just 3.5-point favorites in the Golden One Center according to FanDuel.
