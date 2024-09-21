Newly Acquired Thunder Already Giving Back to Community
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive splash in free agency - signing their largest free agent pact in team history while getting the player projected to impact the team the most. While the three-year $87 Million tag was eye-popping, it is warranted as Isaiah Hartenstein fills the massive hole that doomed the Thunder a year ago.
As Oklahoma City lured Hartenstein away from the bright lights of New York, many have questioned how the former Knicks big man fits with the Thunder. Does he start, will he shoot 3's and the list goes on. However, the big man has already checked one box: He fits the team culture like a glove.
Beyond just saying the same 0-0, stacking days, Daigneault-isms at his introductory press conference, Hartenstein's first contribution to Oklahoma City came off the floor giving back to the community - a point of pride for the organization since relocating to Bricktown in 2008.
"Friday, Thunder player Isaiah Hartenstein and his family made a surprise visit to Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma’s only elementary school for children and families experiencing homelessness," The organization explained in a press release.
"Hartenstein, his family, and Rumble the Bison made classroom visits, passed out school supplies, snacks and spread Thunder cheer," the statement continued.
