Lauri Markkanen's Contract Extension Could Prevent OKC Thunder From Making Splash This Season
For what it seems to be the last year, Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has been involved in trade rumors. Since joining the organization he blossomed into one of the best forwards in the entire NBA, garnering lots of attention from other teams.
One of the teams at the top of the list has been the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the ridiculous amount of assets it currently holds, it could put together a trade package unrivaled by another team. And Markkanen's fit alongside the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren? It's scary for the rest of the league.
However, the news broke yesterday that the 27-year-old signed a five-year, $238 million contract with the Jazz, keeping him with the organization for at least one full season. The extension prevents him from being traded for six full months, which passed the trade deadline on Feb. 6.
Having such a talent in the prime of his career made it unlikely for Utah to move him during this offseason, as it likely wants to see what one more year could look like before making any drastic moves. Even with it being a long-term extension, it's not out of the realm of possibility he will find a new home in 2025.
Oklahoma City isn't going to fully stop pursuing Markkanen just because of the extension. It'll quit talking with Utah during the season, but thinking of future plans with the forward and what a potential trade could look like will be in the back of its mind. He makes perfect sense as a part of its growing core, and it has every capability to make it happen.
Due to the prospect of the trade still happening, it might keep the Thunder down pat at next season's trade deadline. It could make another small move like it did with Gordon Hayward last deadline — even if it didn't work out —but trading for a star level player could completely keep it out of the future Markkanen sweepstakes.
Oklahoma City will have to assess what's more important when the time comes. If it needs a big boost at the deadline or looks like it's one move away from a championship, the prospect of Markkanen may just have to be let go. But, he could still be the splash it's looking for, even if it'll take some waiting.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.