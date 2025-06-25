Lu Dort Has Become a Staple of Consistency for OKC Thunder
As the 2024-25 season comes to a close, there's officially nothing left for this Thunder team to prove. Through internal development, a few outside additions, and wizardry from the coaching staff, Oklahoma City proved everyone wrong en route to the franchise's first title. It was a dream season for the Thunder, one the organization has been dreaming of for over 15 years.
Aside from the fact that this is the franchise's first banner, the reason why this team resonated so much with the people of Oklahoma City is because of the internal development. The city has watched this team grow up from picking at the top of the lottery, to grinding towards the play-in, and finally, eternal glory with a championship. Not everyone was there from the beginning, but the players added along the way quickly bonded with the welcoming community in OKC.
The coolest part is that the fanbase has seen each player transform into someone that was nearly unrecognizable from when they first arrived. It can be seen with almost everyone on the roster, but the most obvious example is Lu Dort — someone who has become an all-time favorie for the fanbase. Dort's underdog, prove it mentality resonated with the fanbase, and they have supported him at every step of the way. He has given it all back too.
When Dort first arrived in Oklahoma City, he was clearly a talented defender — enough so to earn huge playoff minutes as an undrafted rookie. But his offensive game needed so much work. It could be described, generously, as inconsistent. He was a 29.7% 3-point shooter during his rookie season, and never got over the 34.5% mark during his first four seasons.
Fast forward to today, and Dort has become a staple of consistency for Oklahoma City. He has turned into the NBA's most impressive development story, and was one of the biggest reasons why the Thunder were able to hoist a banner. He has gone from being a erratic volume shooter to playing his role perfectly.
Dort followed up a 39.4% season from deep in 2023-24 with a career-high 41.2% this season. It seems impossible, but he has turned into one of the best shooters on this Thunder team, and one of the better outside shooters in the NBA. On the biggest stage, he proved his outside shooting was no fluke, too, shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.
Once an inconsistent, but beloved young member of the Thunder, Dort has matured into one of the most consistent players this team has. He's turned himself into an invaluable piece, and one that every championship team desperately wants to have. His development story is one for the ages, and his impact on the Thunder will be felt forever.
