Meet the 2024 OKC Thunder Summer League Roster: Background, Stats, Intel
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to kick off their Summer League circuit on Monday opening up the Salt Lake City Circuit which is their first of two Summer sessions. The Thunder will play seven Summer League games spread across Salt Lake City and Vegas over the course of the next few weeks. The Thunder revealed their Summer League roster with a mixed bag of names.
This roster includes four players with NBA experience, two 2024 NBA Draft picks, multiple G League players and a few fun flyers on undrafted players. With so many new names, here is some background info on the Summer League roster.
Adam Flagler, a two-way contract guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder who joined in with the OKC Blue in February after rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered just before the 2023 NBA Draft. Flagler attacked that process, got back on the court and helped lift the OKC Blue to their first ever G League Championship. The Baylor product also won a championship in college - He brings playmaking and shooting to the table and already has glowing reviews from OKC Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault and OKC Blue Head Coach Kameron Woods, who is also leading up the summer league team in Salt Lake City.
Ajay Mitchell, the Oklahoma City Thunder grabbed Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft weaving a spider web of trades to go from not in the second round, to pick No. 52 all the way up to No. 38 to select Mitchell. An electrifying scorer who should have the ball in his hands plenty during Summer League.
Dillon Jones, the OKC Thunder handed over five future second-round picks to get back into the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and select Jones with pick No. 26 grabbing the unorthodox swingman who is listed as a forward on the Summer League roster - At Weber State, Jones was the man being an on-ball dominate player and offensive engine for the program. Jones is now going to find his footing as an off-ball forward more often and perhaps the first step in that development comes in Salt Lake City.
Tre Mitchell, the five-year college big man split his time between four schools starting at UMASS, jumping to Texas, skipping to West Virginia and landing in Kentucky to wrap up his career. For the Wildcats, Mitchell posted 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block per game.
Jack Gohlke, perhaps the most recognizable newbie on the roster the undrafted swingman lit up March Madness with his 3-point shooting leading Oakland to an upset bid of Kentucky and on a Cinderella run. Gohlke has an NBA skill if the shot translates at his side and seems to be someone who turns it on in the biggest moments. Perhaps with an impressive showing he can earn a look with the OKC Blue.
Alex Ducas, After the 2024 NBA Draft the Thunder inked Alex Ducas to a two-way contract according to the Athletic, a sharpshooting wing that hails from Australia has some NBA size to couple with his shot. Though, the odds of him carving out a lengthy NBA career are low right now - if he blitzes the nets in the Summer League perhaps things will change for him. Ducas shot 43 percent from beyond the arc averaging ten points a season ago.
Buddy Boeheim, the Detroit Pistons gave Boeheim a shot as he logged 20 games for the Motor City Crew after his standout career with the Syracuse Orange. This is a move that likely is with the intent of passing the shooter onto the OKC Blue.
Malvey Leons, a standout in the predraft process that seems to have impressed the OKC Thunder during their draft workout last month, Leons was a key cog for Bradley a season ago. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 13 points, seven rebounds, an assist and three stocks per game while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc.
Clarence Daniels, The New Hampshire product averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and nearly two stocks per game while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc and 45 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-6 wing can provide an athletic pop in Summer League and could be on the pathway of earning a G League role with the organization if this college production translates.
Cormac Ryan,, out of the University of North Carolina Ryan shot 35 percent from beyond the arc in his six-year college career spanning a trio of schools. Ryan shot 40 percent from 3-point land back in 2021-22. With that shooting production, Ryan is worth taking a flyer on.
Ousmane Dieng, the OKC Thunder invested a lottery pick in Dieng during the 2022 NBA Draft trading into the lottery to nab the project win. Now, Dieng is playing in his third straight Summer League - typically not a good sign for prospects, but with the context of Dieng it is not the kiss of death many assume it is - the organization was always prepared for the 21-year-old's development to be a long process. Still, the youngest player on the Thunder's Summer League roster who has shown tremendous strides in the G League has to translate that physicality level to an NBA setting. While Summer League is not exactly the bright lights of the association, it is still a chance to showcase the improvements he made in the G League on a larger scale.
Keyontae Johnson, the Thunder have made Johnson a restricted free agent with an open standard roster spot and as of now all three two-way slots are filled, the Kansas State product will be using the Summer League as a showcase. Johnson was fantastic in the G League scoring at the rim and beyond the arc with improved playmaking chops as well, becoming a valuable part in the Blue's championship run. Johnson has done more than enough to earn another NBA look, and Summer League should continue to show that. The 6-foot-6 win plays much bigger than he is bringing physicality on the glass and electrifying in transition.
Kylor Kelly, A season ago, Kelly played for the Maine Celtics and lost to the OKC Blue in the G League Finals - he switches sides for Summer League as OKC Blue guard Jahmi'us Ramsey has playing for the Boston Celtics Summer Squad in Vegas. Kelly
Miller Kopp, A sharpshooting weapon off the bench who has shown off-ball flashes defensively but is the ultimate make-or-miss player. His value is obvious when the shots are falling for the OKC Blue, if the ball bounces the wrong way though it transitions into a squint to see his potential. A worth wild bet to bring back to the Blue given the fact shooting is the currency of modern basketball.
Hunter Maldonado, After a standout performance in last year's Summer League, the undrafted guard from Wyoming earned a chance with the OKC Blue where he served as a lead table setter for the G League Champions. Maldonado can attack downhill and dish out to open weapon across the floor. It would not be surprising to see the summer Thunder trust him to run the offense.
Jaden Shackelford, one of the best movement shooters in the G League, Shackelford can quickly fill it up even breaking Blue records last season for triples in a game. Shackelford will be a safety net after drives are stunted to cap off plays from beyond the arc.
Jaykwon Walton, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged eight points, three rebounds, two assists and 1.5 stocks per game for Memphis a season ago - Shooting 28 percent from beyond the arc and just 37 percent from the floor overall.
KJ Williams, a big man who can stay vertical at the rim defensively to disrupt shots while not piling up the block numbers is also an interesting pick-and-roll partner who can finish around the ring. With the OKC Blue a season ago, Williams tried to stretch his range to beyond the arc though it never became a steady part of his game. Perhaps the big man will show off some improved shooting touch in the Summer League.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 PM CT to kick off their Summer League circuit.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.