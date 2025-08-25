National Media Member Ranks Pair of OKC Defenders in NBA's Top 25
The Oklahoma City Thunder boasted one of the best defensive units in recent memory during the 2024-25 NBA season.
OKC's impressive efforts on that end of the floor helped the team win a staggering 68 games in the regular season before embarking on an impressive playoff run that ended in the franchise's first title.
To go along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP honors, two Thunder players earned NBA All-Defense recognition in 2025. Additionally, there were a few more OKC defenders who would have been considered, namely Chet Holmgren, but missed the NBA's 65-game qualifier for end of season awards.
Recently, though, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie has started to reveal his rankings for the top 25 defenders in the league.
So far, Vecenie has unveiled the No. 25-17 spots, with a pair of Thunder players earning a position so far. Of course, there are other members of Oklahoma City's roster; like Alex Caruso, Holmgren and Lu Dort, who could rank higher, but for now, here's who made the cut.
Isaiah Hartenstein
During his first season in OKC, the 26-year-old center averaged 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
Hartenstein was a key anchor for the Thunder's defense, helping the group get key stops throughout the regular season and postseason. While Holmgren was out of the lineup with an injury, Hartenstein was Oklahoma City's primary center, and even without Holmgren, the Thunder maintained one of the top defenses in the NBA.
Hartenstein earned the No. 23 ranking on Vecenie's list.
"Hartenstein is like a pure rim protector, but man, he does more than that," Vecenie said. "I think that Hartenstein is so, so good at being able to get his hands into a player playing in a variety of ball-screen coverages."
Jalen Williams
Williams' third NBA season saw the talented wing player earn All-Star, All-Defense and All-NBA honors while serving as the second option to Gilgeous-Alexander in OKC's title run.
The 24-year-old averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. With a 7-foot-2 and a quarter of an inch wingspan and impressive strength, Williams is a versatile defender who has success against bigger forwards and other wing players.
When Hartenstein and Holmgren were both sidelined with injuries during the 2024-25 campaign, Williams saw minutes as the Thunder's center and still held up well on defense.
Williams' earned the No. 18 spot on Vecenie's list.
"Jalen Williams, this year, I thought was awesome at being able to play multiple roles," Vecenie said. "He is probably one of three or four most switchable defenders in the league, I think is what I would argue. I don't know that he's neccesarily as disruptive, for me, as some of the guys that we will have above him."
