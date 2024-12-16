National Media Member Says Williams will Determine OKC Thunder's Title Chances
After two solid seasons to start his NBA career, Jalen Williams has had another impressive showing to begin the 2024-25 campaign.
Through 25 games, the fromer lottery pick is averaging 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, five assists and two steals per contest while shooting 50% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range. Williams' has served as the No. 2 option on one of the best teams in the NBA, helping the Thunder to a 20-5 record and the top spot in the Western Conference.
With help from the third-year standout, Oklahoma City has managed to retain the No. 1 seed while missing one of its top players. Chet Holmgren suffered a hip injury early in the season and is expected to miss extended time.
In Holmgren's absence, Williams even played center at an adequate level and has proven his versatility while helping Mark Daigneault's team run efficiently at both ends. Williams' defensive prowess has helped Oklahoma City develop one of the best defensive units in the NBA this season.
After watching Williams help OKC defeat the Houston Rockets in the semifinals of the Emirates NBA Cup, Justin Verrier highlighted Williams' importance to his team on a recent podcast episode.
"(Jalen Williams) is the difference between this team winning (the NBA Finals) and maybe getting there or even topping out at a (Western Conference) finals," Verrier said. "You saw it (against the Rockets in the NBA Cup). ... It's like whenever J Dub comes up, it seems like the team balances out and feels complete in a way that they're not so dependent on Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander)."
Williams notched 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal in the Thunder's NBA Cup win against Houston.
If the Santa Clara product can continue his impressive season when Holmgren returns to the lineup, Oklahoma City will be legitimate title contenders in 2025.
