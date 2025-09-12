NBA Analysts Eyes Cason Wallace for Team USA in 2028 Olympics
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending NBA Champions and eyeing a repeat with a roster that retains 99% of its players from a year ago. The long departure? Dillon Jones to Washington in favor of Thomas Sorber, who is now out of the season with an ACL injury, after being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
This team comes back not only with the benefit of continuity but also with a still young core that continues to display vaulted ceilings, making it likely that the vast majority of this group will improve following their title run.
The offseason is long. We sit in this in-between phase. Still a tick too early to dive into full-season previews with training camp opening at the end of the month, but not enough offseason fireworks remain to carry full conversations. Outside of the laughable Adam Silver comments and the troubles in LaLa Land for the Clippers.
This led Zach Lowe to invite Bill Simmons on his podcast on Thursday to dissect the possible Olympic squad for Team USA.
Of course, no matter who makes the squad, the Americans are always expected to dominate international competition, but the 2028 Olympics project to represent a turning of a new leaf for the roster, leaning on a much younger team than in years past.
In the midst of this discussion, long-time NBA commentator Simmons made his prediction that Oklahoma City Thunder standout Cason Wallace can crack the roster for Team USA.
"It's a bet on him on what he's going to be like in the next couple of years. You figure Lu Dort and [Alex] Caruso, I don't think they have both in a couple of years. The Second Apron makes it impossible. He's going to keep getting big minutes in big games. I think he'll have to handle the ball a little more as the years pass. Maybe he can be my second ball-handler," Simmons explained on the Zach Lowe Podcast.
Wallace enters year three with plenty of expectations. He has to return to his rookie year form from beyond the arc after seeing his percentage drop from 42% to 35% a year ago. His elite-level defense is worthy of consideration for the squad already, but as Simmons points out, imagining what he will be in 2028 makes this pick more appealing.
Not only does the Kentucky product project to improve as a shooter, but his elite-level cutting provides viability on the offensive end, with his game continuing to evolve on the ball.