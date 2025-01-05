NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Small Favorites Over Boston Celtics, Worth Fading
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has this game circled on his calendar, as do most NBA fans, a battle between two of the league's best.
The Oklahoma City Thunder close out a five-game home stand by welcoming in the Boston Celtics to the Paycom Center. Despite missing three key rotational pieces, the Thunder are still slight favorites, with Fanduel giving OKC a slight two-point edge.
This line practically makes the game a pick 'em with the Thunder missing Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell on the home hardwood.
For Oklahoma City to pull off its 15th straight win, they have to buck its current shooting trend and instead shoot the lights out from beyond the arc. That has been a tall task as of late, but with a standard shooting night the Thunder would be fighting an uphill battle.
Sure, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can absolutely have an MVP-level takeover and will the Thunder to a win, but there are too many avenues for Oklahoma City to drop this contest. Without Mitchell, its secondary unit will struggle to score. Jalen Williams has started to turn the corner in latter stages of games, but without a hot scoring start from him, the Thunder will be walking up hill both ways.
Boston's defense and potentially lethal 3-point shooting is too much to bet against when facing a short handed Thunder team, that has struggled in afternoon games in recent memory.
This scribe would advise taking the Celtics and points, it still gives Oklahoma City wiggle room for a narrow win - which any Thunder victory under these conditions would have to be - but covers a Celtics win in a game OKC is due for a loss.
The Bet: Celtics +2
The Record: 23-11-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
