NBA Betting: Short Handed Thunder Still Favorites Over Clippers
The Oklahoma City Thunder welcome in the LA Clippers on the second night of a back to back inside the Paycom Center while in the midst of a six game home stand. The Thunder will be short handed in this contest after rising star Chet Holmgren sustained a hip injury on Sunday against the Warriors.
Holmgren joins Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Nikola Topic on the shelf but the Oklahoma City Thunder do welcome back Kenrich Williams who has missed all of training camp, the preseason and the regular season to this point.
Williams will offer the Thunder ssome much needed size - at least in the sense of mentality as the Thunder still lack raw height.
Though, the LA Clippers are not a daunting foe. The Thunder should be able to blitz James Harden pick-and-rolls while swarming to the paint to take away the rolling Zubac and force the Clippers inconsistent shooters to beat them.
The Thunder will have to be on fire from beyond the arc and need massive games from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams with aggressive they have only showed in spurts this season. Though, with the emotional advantage after seeing Holmgren go out, this feels like a good bet.
The Bet: Thunder -6.5
The Record: 6-3-1
