OKC Thunder 2024 NBA Free Agency Primer

The Oklahoma City Thunder have top-five in the league cap space and a competitive team with Free Agency opening up, what should fans expect?

Rylan Stiles

Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024.
It is what some basketball fans consider the best time of year as the league has marketed itself as an equal part sport and soap opera in the current era of player movement, Free Agency Day is upon us.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off a 57-win campaign that included their first playoff series win since 2016 - seeing the organization establish the brightest 26-and-under core in the league with MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm flanked by rising stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams all orchestrated by coach of the year Mark Daigneault.

Oklahoma City has put together a core that is set to compete for years to come with Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort and the newly added Alex Caruso set to compliment the core nucleus.

Still, the Bricktown boys have a summer to bolster their best-in-the-West squad that fell in the second round to the eventually Western Conference Champions in six games to the tune of a zero point differential - unable to play the champs any closer.

The Thunder have top-five in the league cap space, an unheard-of number of future draft picks and roster flexibility to wheel and deal. As Free Agency is set to open at 5 PM CT on Sunday, June 30, many wonder how aggressive the organization will be.

Team Needs

  • Fron Court Depth
  • Table Setting, On Ball Scoring
  • Shooting

Team Roster

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Lu Dort
  • Chet Holmgren
  • Alex Caruso
  • Kenrich Williams
  • Cason Wallace
  • Ousmane Dieng
  • Jalen Williams
  • Jaylin Williams
  • Nikola Topic
  • Dillon Jones

Two Ways: Adam Flagler, Alex Ducas, Ajay Mitchell

Open Standard Roster Spots: 4

Impending Free Agent

  • Gordon Hayward (UFA)
  • Bismack Biyombo (UFA)
  • Mike Muscala (UFA)
  • Keyontae Johnson (RFA)
  • Olivier Sarr (RFA)
  • Isaiah Joe (UFA)
  • Aaron Wiggins (RFA)

Free Agent Targets

