OKC Thunder Could Stand Pat at the NBA Trade Deadline
Trade or do not?
That's the question the Oklahoma City Thunder is going to have to answer itself before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6.
On face value, it doesn't seem like it's a necessity for the Thunder, leading the Western Conference by seven games with a 34-7 record. An already elite team from last season got even better, and it finally seems that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might take the MVP award home.
Oklahoma City is a certified finals favorite already, yet it has more it'll add to its arsenal even without a trade. Chet Holmgren has missed the majority of the season amid its massive win streak, and his return will only mean an even more threatening Thunder by the time the playoffs roll around.
A trade seems rather optional at this point considering how above the Thunder looks compared to most everyone else across the league, but with all of the draft picks and talent at its disposal, it'll likely take a look at the market before the deadline.
The most common name on the radar has been Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson, who is averaging a career-high of 19.5 points on 50% shooting from the field and nearly 43% from 3-point range. However, Jake Fischer wrote at The Stein Line that there isn't any "credible evidence" that Oklahoma City has even reached out about the 28-year-old.
Johnson would of course be a strong addition given his offensive prowess and versatile ability in lineups, but it's going to cost multiple assets. Whether it be firsts, a combination between Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins or both, the Thunder wouldn't get away with highway robbery in any scenario. The Nets know what they want, and they aren't going to give up one of their top scorers without it.
So, it might just be better for Oklahoma City to call it as it is and roll into the playoffs with the roster it currently has. It's won it this many games, and changing the dynamic already put in place could be dangerous for a team destined for a deep run.
With only a couple of weeks remaining before the deadline, the picture is about to get clearer for the Thunder.
