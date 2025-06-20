OKC Thunder to Take Part in First NBA Finals Game 7 Since 2016
The Indiana Pacers crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals. This has been a back-and-forth series with many emotional highs and lows on each side. The Thunder battled back from down 0-1 after a Tyrese Haliburton buzzer-beater in the series opener, to take a 3-2 series lead following handing the Pacers their first two-game skid of the NBA postseason.
In Game 6, the Pacers had their back against the wall inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Win or lose, this was destined to be the Pacers' last home game of the season, and they put on a show in front of the Hoosier faithful.
Indiana got out to its biggest lead of the entire series in the first half and one that eventually swelled to 31 points in a lopsided affair. The Pacers were the better team tonight, on top of being the more desperate club. Indiana won the 50/50 balls, shut down Oklahoma City's offense and led to a poor shooting and offensive output.
The Thunder shot 41% from the floor, 26% from beyond the arc and 80% from the free throw line while being out-rebounded by six, committing 11 more turnovers, letting up eight more second chance points and losing the fast break column by 11.
Perhaps the biggest issue was the old adage that role players play better at home. Indiana got 48 points from its bench compared to the Thunder's 37, made better by a 31-point fourth frame with only backups in the game.
This forces a Game 7 inside the Paycom Center on Sunday, June 22, with tip-off slated for 7:30 PM CT. The Thunder won 68 regular-season games to grant them access to the biggest game of the year taking place at their home venue.
This is the 20th Game 7 in NBA history, the first since 2016 when the Cleveland Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors on the road in one of the most exciting games ever played.
Sunday is a do-or-die game, with a championship being decided on a one game sample size. Each team is aiming for its first title in team history.