OKC Thunder Join Elite Company in Saturday Win Against Pacers
The Oklahoma City Thunder won a franchise-record 62nd game on Saturday night, beating the Indiana Pacers 132-111 at the Paycom Center.
OKC set the franchise record with its 61st win earlier in the week, but joined another exclusive club in the team's most recent victory. The win is the Thunder's 48th this season by double digits, making this year's Oklahoma City squad one of only five teams in NBA history to win at least 46 contests by double digits.
The only other teams to do so all ended up winning a title that season.
The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers have with most double-digit victories in a single season with 50, followed by the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, with 48. The 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks finished the year with 47 double-digit wins and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls are the only other team with at least 46 double-digit victories in a season.
The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder have now put themselves in lockstep with the Warriors on the aforementioned list. OKC however, still has eight games left in the season and could pass Golden State and even the Lakers with a few more large margins of victory.
The Thunder have games left against the Bulls, Pistons, Rockers, Lakers, Suns, Jazz and Pelicans, giving the team an opportunity to set the record for most double-digit wins in a season. Perhaps one of the most impressive aspects of Oklahoma City's season, however, is the team's success while missing some of its best players.
Chet Holmgren missed a large portion of the year with a hip injury, and Isaiah Hartenstein missed the start of the season with an injury of his own. Since the Thunder picked up a massive lead in the Western Conference, Mark Daigneault and company have strategically rested players in most of the team's recent contests.
In Saturday's win against the Pacers, for example, the Thunder were without Holmgren and still pulled off a huge win. Earlier in the week against the Sacramento Kings, OKC was able to secure a 16-point win without Jalen Williams on the court.
In the end, setting a record for most regular season wins by double digits doesn't guarantee Oklahoma City a championship. Being in exclusive company amongst four title-winning teams, however, is a good indicator that the Thunder are good enough to reach the NBA Finals.
After losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round last season, though, O will still have to prove it in the postseason.
