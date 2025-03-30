OKC Thunder Join Elite Company in Saturday Win Against Pacers

⚡️ OKC IN ELITE COMPANY ⚡️



The Thunder tallied their 48th double-digit win tonight with a 132-111 victory.



They are one of just FIVE teams ever to record 46 or more wins by 10+ PTS in a single season, joining:



1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers (50)

2016-17 Golden State Warriors (48)