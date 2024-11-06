OKC Thunder On Historic Defensive Pace to Start the Season
Oklahoma City has cruised to a 7-0 start without a real test. The Thunder has simply dominated the competition, winning all seven games by double digits. Oklahoma City is currently outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game, which ranks No. 1 in the NBA.
Of course, OKC has had spurts of unbelievable offense and a barrage of 3-pointers. Fans have seen glimpses of the fast paced transition attack and what the Thunder will look like when it reaches its full potential. But generally speaking, Oklahoma City has cruised to a dominant, undefeated start with offensive inconsistencies and shakiness. It has been the defense that has led the way.
We all knew the Thunder had a good defense. But nobody could’ve predicted what has unfolded over the first seven games. It’s on pace for one of the most dominant units in NBA history.
Oklahoma City’s defensive rating currently sits at 93.4, which would shockingly rank No. 2 amongst all-time NBA teams. The closest current team to the Thunder is the Warriors at 102.9. There’s a bigger gap between the Thunder and Warriors than there is between the Warriors and the No. 10 ranked Houston Rockets.
In addition, Oklahoma City is also averaging a combined 20.57 blocks and steals per game — which would also rank first off all time.
To be frank, most of the Thunder’s positive offensive momentum has been generated on defense. Through tips, deflections, steals, and blocks, Oklahoma City has established a real identity as a fast, hard-nosed defense.
Of course, the numbers will always even out. Oklahoma City’s offense will return to form, and the Thunder’s defense will have a few up and down games. But the early returns are extremely promising, and if Oklahoma City is going to reach the NBA Finals, it’ll be in large part due to the team’s defense.
