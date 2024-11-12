OKC Thunder Reveal First Starting Lineup Without Chet Holmgren
The Oklahoma City Thunder are used to a revolving door at center, seeing bench boss Mark Daigneault flip a Rolodex to decide who will start between Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins alongside the core four of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
However, on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, Holmgren suffered a hip injury which will keep him out for a large chunk of the season. While the Gonzaga product is expected to return to the hardwood this season, the Thunder will need to patchwork a starting five in the meantime.
It is not just Holmgren who is sidelined, Daigneault has seen all of his center options shelved with Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams still managing preseason injuries.
That puts Monday's starting five against the LA Clippers under the microscope. While this will assuredly not be a final form as Daigneault loves to tinker and explore with his lineups, it is a good baseline of what Oklahoma City's identity will look like until they get at least one of their centers back.
This also represents the first starting lineup which does not include Holmgren since his NBA debut in October of 2023.
Daigneault has no shortage of options. Joining the three man rotating cast to this point are freshly active Kenrich Williams who is set to make his season debut in this game and defensive-ace Alex Caruso who has been tabbed as a small ball five already this season given the rash of injuries. More Daigneault-ism options would include Ousmane Dieng and Dillon Jones.
Joining Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and Williams in the first five - the lone mainstays remaining are Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe.
This is an interesting first five by the Thunder bench boss. This keeps Alex Caruso and Ousmane Dieng in their more normal rotations while being able to ease in Kenrich Williams off the bench. A lot of pressure goes on Wiggins to battle Zubac down low.
