OKC Thunder Rookie Thomas Sorber Models Game After NBA Stars
Not even a full week after earning an NBA championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder added some new, incoming players through the 2025 NBA Draft.
The first of which the Thunder chose at the No. 15 pick was Georgetown center Thomas Sorber — another piece that has stemmed from the Paul George trade in 2019. With that, Oklahoma City is adding a big man who can immediately start making an impact and fit within its rotation.
In his freshman campaign with the Hoyas, Sorber put up 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks per game. He models as a smart, defensive-oriented player once he gets to the NBA, and projects quite similarly to that of current Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein.
If you ask Sorber himself, he tends to model his game out of some of the best big men in today's landscape — including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
"A little bit of how like Jokic be reading the game," Sorber said on the Club 520 Podcast. "I used to watch (Joel) Embiid a lot, try to get a little bit of his mid-range, post-game, stuff like that. The intensity that Bam be playing with. Try to take a little bit from each different big."
While obviously not developed to the level of Jokic, Sorber played a high level of basketball IQ at Georgetown, which is a priority for modern-day bigs. He averaged 2.4 assists per game last season, while putting in solid work with handoffs and feeds to the perimeter.
Though the center position has undergone lots of developments and differs in value, Sober has adapted to where the league is headed. Stars such as Jokic and Embiid have more than proved big men aren't going away anytime soon, which Sorber plans to continue by staying true to himself.
"I think my type of skillset and the way that I play is not as how the NBA is today," Sorber said. "It's just a great feeling that I can help a team and try to help bring a championship."
Of all the situations Sober could've got drafted to, it's hard to find another one better than Oklahoma City. Not just because of its NBA Finals win, but the center rotation it already has between Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren. Those are quite the names to learn from as a rookie.
If the Thunder get anything close to what Sorber models his game after down the road, it's outlook as a dynasty is getting all the more stronger.