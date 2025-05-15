OKC Thunder's Game 6 Mentality is to 'Finish the Job'
The last time Oklahoma City was in Denver, the series outlook was a bit different. The Nuggets stole a game on the road, and then defended home court to snag a 2-1 series lead. Coming back from 3-1 would've been possible, but certainly improbable. For all intents and purposes, OKC's back was against the wall.
The Thunder rallied, climbing out of deficits and fueling second half comebacks. The grit and grind on display from the youngest team in the NBA proved every narrative against this team wrong. Oklahoma City fought and clawed to win back-to-back games, and take commanding control of a 3-2 lead. Oklahoma City has given itself the opportunity to end the series on Thursday night and move onto the Western Conference Finals.
The Thunder's talent, chemistry and mentality brought them to this spot — an opportunity to advance to the conference finals in six games. But getting complacent now would be the most dangerous thing this young Thunder team could do.
As Oklahoma City ramps up for a critical Game 6, leaning on veterans with championship experience like Alex Caruso will be key. He knows that the Thunder must close it out while they can, these opportunities are incredibly fleeting. There should be no comfort in knowing the Thunder will return home for Game 7 — this Thunder team is focused on ending this series Thursday night.
“I mean, the mentality is to finish the job," Caruso said. You don’t wanna give a team that is fighting for their life any hope or belief. That's probably the most dangerous thing you can do.
"For us, we’re a win away from the conference finals, that's where we're at, that's our mentality. It’s not about ‘we got two chances to do it.’ It's like no, we want to come in here and win tonight. Finish the job."
Caruso's minutes have been high in the playoffs, and rightfully so. He has been one of the Thunder's most impactful players and simply makes winning plays. He will be called upon on Thursday night, and Oklahoma City will need him to step up to the plate.
Make no mistake, though. This Thunder team isn't thinking about a Game 7 at home. It's a mentality centered strictly around finishing the job.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.