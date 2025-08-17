OKC Thunder’s Kenrich Williams Given Keys to Hometown City of Waco
Oklahoma City’s first ever NBA championship had the entire city on fire with pride and excitement. Thunder fans have always taken great pride in the team, the city’s only professional sports team, but after the Finals victory it was taken to a whole new level. In the arena, at the parade, and throughout the city, players were glorified and immortalized. Thunder fans seemed so proud, and that will never change.
It’s not just Thunder fans that are proud, though. Each player on the Thunder has a hometown community rooting just as hard for them individually, and loved seeing every step in their journey this season. Each player was likely a hometown legend and one of the best basketball players to ever grace the city, it’s no wonder that the fans are incredibly proud to claim them.
From Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams having a hometown parade, to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander filling a football stadium back in Canada, and many more examples, these players had hometowns that fully embraced them after the victory.
This past weekend, it was Kenrich Williams’ turn. Kenny Hustle, a Thunder fan favorite, was honored in his hometown of Waco, Texas with an official key to the city. The city's mayor, Jim Holmes, was the one to present Williams with the key, citing his success at the high school, collegiate, and NBA levels.
Williams has been a big pillar in the Waco community. From backpack giveaways, to his annual “For the City” basketball camp, food drives, and much more, he has connected with his hometown city in inspiring ways. Now, the city took the chance to give back to him.
The only thing that the Waco community probably isn’t too fond of when it comes to Williams, is the fact that he went to school at TCU. The Horned Frogs and Waco’s hometown team, the Baylor Bears, are considered serious rivals across the collegiate athletics sphere. Williams donned the purple and white and played against the Bears during his time as a Horned Frog.
Williams has been the perfect veteran leader for Oklahoma City over the course of the rebuild. He has played a crucial role on the court as a full-time starter, a bench piece, and a spark plug in different years. He has also been a terrific locker room voice. It's easy to see why his hometown of Waco is so proud to claim him. He has had a tremendous impact everywhere he's been in life.