Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dishes on Dumping Agent

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dump his agent during the NBA All-Star Break. On Friday, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to OKC Thunder media members about this decision and explained the move.

Rylan Stiles

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Over the All-Star Break, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made headlines with shocking news.

It was reported that the three-time All-Star has dumped his on-court agent, leaving Wasserman to represent himself for all on-court matters while keeping representation in off the floor management.

This move startled the NBA world as it is still rare to see a player elect to be his own agent. Though, when you factor in the supermax contract that Gilgeous-Alexander is in line for this summer - which will take little-to-no negotiating, it makes sense to skip the agent fees and handling the pact on your own. Especially coupling the cut and dry deal with the superstar's relationship with the Thunder organization.

Following Friday's game against the Utah Jazz, the Thunder superstar spoke to the media for the first time since this new broke. The MVP front runner kept his explaination short and sweet.

"Just felt like it was the best decision for my career going forward," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Nothing more than that."

This summer, Gilgeous-Alexander is in line to ink a record-breaking contract that Oklahoma City will race to issue to him. The last time the face of the franchise was up for a new deal, the two sides came to terms that were reported a minute after the midnight eligibility window.

