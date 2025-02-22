Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dishes on Dumping Agent
Over the All-Star Break, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made headlines with shocking news.
It was reported that the three-time All-Star has dumped his on-court agent, leaving Wasserman to represent himself for all on-court matters while keeping representation in off the floor management.
This move startled the NBA world as it is still rare to see a player elect to be his own agent. Though, when you factor in the supermax contract that Gilgeous-Alexander is in line for this summer - which will take little-to-no negotiating, it makes sense to skip the agent fees and handling the pact on your own. Especially coupling the cut and dry deal with the superstar's relationship with the Thunder organization.
Following Friday's game against the Utah Jazz, the Thunder superstar spoke to the media for the first time since this new broke. The MVP front runner kept his explaination short and sweet.
"Just felt like it was the best decision for my career going forward," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Nothing more than that."
This summer, Gilgeous-Alexander is in line to ink a record-breaking contract that Oklahoma City will race to issue to him. The last time the face of the franchise was up for a new deal, the two sides came to terms that were reported a minute after the midnight eligibility window.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.