OKC Thunder: Three Ways Chet Holmgren Can Improve Next Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder came away with the 2024-25 NBA title, cementing themselves as one of the better teams we’ve seen in some time.
They coasted to 68 regular season wins, smashing dozens of records and earning numerous accolades in the process. And despite their extreme success, they’ll be even better next season, and a large part of that is due to Chet Holmgren.
The team’s No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren has already added plenty of winning impact for OKC, as showcased by his rim-running and shot-block through their title run. And miraculously, he can still improve plenty, having missed quite of bit of time through his career so far.
Here are three ways Oklahoma City’s big man could get even better next season:
More Offensive Leash
At 7-foot with great touch and driving skills for a 7-footer, Holmgren has always been thought of to be a talented offensive prospect. But hasn’t yet been able to showcase that at the NBA level.
He’s suffered two major injuries now, and has been unable to find the offensive rhythm he desperately needs. He showed flashes pre-injury last season, averaging 18.2 points per game, but was unable to re-find his groove after coming back.
Next year, after another full offseason under his belt, he should be offered a longer offensive leash in the team’s system — handling the ball more, scoring in the mid-range and generally seeing more opportunity.
Finding Consistency on Both Ends
Finding consistency will also be a major part of Holmgren’s ramp-up.
There’s times he looks the best player on the court, as showcased by multiple postseason outbursts of 20-plus points or five blocks. But finding the middle ground between that and inefficient scoring with spotty defense will be crucial.
Again, Holmgren’s lack of flow within the Thunder system has hindered him somewhat, and he should be much better-positioned for consistency moving forward.
Continuity with Hartenstein
Despite the two’s success in the later half of the season, Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have still played just a half-season together, meaning they can certainly further their chemistry moving forward.
It’s clear the two can thrive staggered across various lineups, and together to some degree. But their continued growth in the double-big lineup will be vital to Holmgren and the Thunder improving next season.
Holmgren being able to thrive via Hartenstein's play-making — and vice versa — could blow the offense wide open for Oklahoma City.