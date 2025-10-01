OKC Thunder Trio to be Tested This Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped everything off last season.
An NBA Championship, an MVP, a scoring title, the best record in franchise history and in the entire league, making history with the largest point differential in the NBA's existence—it was a historical season for Oklahoma City, and yet the guys who led the team to those feats are just eclipsing their mid-20s.
Not even that, as Chet Holmgren holds just 23 years of age and Jalen Williams at 24, with their elder and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander crossing that threshold with just 27 years of age under his belt.
Regardless, they're all young, and are still multiple years away from what could be considered their true "prime window." But as young as this trio is, they've already accomplished what most NBA players never will—an NBA title. And more than that, they were the leaders of this team, the teammates who were leaned on, who had high expectations, who came through for the Thunder when it mattered most.
Of course, the surrounding cast is invaluable—but these guys were thrust into the spotlight, under scrutiny, and their resolve throughout a tough playoff run was astonishing when considering their experience, or lack thereof, in this league and in the postseason. It's not a feat that should be taken lightly by any means.
But as the next season is on the horizon, last season should be out of their minds entirely. All eyes ahead, all focus forward, this trio will have a target on its back with even higher expectations than before.
Knowing this, the leaders of this team are going to have to band together even further. And even though they're coming into this season as defending champions, they are going to have to play with a massive chip on their shoulder.
Gilgeous-Alexander coming off an MVP season, teams will be scheming up defensive game plans to stop his scoring presence. Coming off of that, Williams is going to have to refine his offensive efficiency to the best of his ability, and Holmgren will also have to fortify himself on defense along with his big man parter Isaiah Hartenstein.
As this coming season nears closer, these three will be gearing up for another memorable and, hopefully, historic season.