OKC Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off a jaw-dropping collapse against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday and now need a bounce back game on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
The OKC Thunder stroll in at 46-11 while the Brooklyn Nets are a shocking 21-36, a game and a half out of the NBA Play-In tournament.
This is a game the Thunder must use to get back on track against a team that has no business making this even a competitive affair, much less winning.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 17-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets, and the total over/under is 216.5 points according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to step on the gas defensively tonight. After falling apart on that end of the floor Monday, with a fully healthy rotation, the Thunder have to play with upped intensity and physicality to impose its will on a Brooklyn team that should be played off the floor.
After a dreadful 2-for-15 shooting from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder's loss to Minnesota, the OKC Thunder have to get hot again from beyond the arc with a day off to reset.
The OKC Thunder need a consistent scoring night from All-Star Jalen Williams after he faded down the stretch against Minnesota.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (46-11) vs. Brooklyn Nets (21-36)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (GL) OUT
Brooklyn Nets
- Cameron Johnson (Back) Questionable
- Nic Claxton (Suspension) OUT
- Noah Clowney (Ankle) OUT
- D'Angelo Russell (Ankle) OUT
- Cam Thomas (Hamstring) OUT
- De'Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
- Dariq Whitehead (GL) OUT
- Kendall Brown (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 6:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Barkleys Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are searching for a bounce back win on Wednesday after collapsing down the stretch against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The OKC Thunder head East to take on the Brooklyn Nets before heading to Atlanta for a tilt with the Hawks.
